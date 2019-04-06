€100m+ rated Man City, Liverpool target opens door to exit from Euro giants

After speculation linked Man City and Liverpool with a swoop for Lorenzo Insigne last month, the Napoli star has now dropped a big hint he could leave his boyhood club.

The 27-year-old has been with the Serie A giants since 2006, coming through the youth ranks to go on and score 76 goals in 297 appearances for the club while he was recently made club captain after Marek Hamsik’s exit.

Aside from Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup successes in 2014 though, the Partenopei have been unable to land any major trophies over the years and they have consistently fallen short in the Serie A title race behind Juventus.

It appears as though as Insigne continues to edge closer to the peak years of his career, he could be open to considering an exit if a suitable offer was to arrive.

As noted by Calciomercato last month, it had been suggested that Man City and Liverpool were among the clubs showing an interest in the Italian international, although it was added in that report that Napoli would demand over €100m for their talisman.

Naturally, that probably isn’t a fee that either City or Liverpool would be willing to splash out given Insigne hasn’t put himself in the bracket of elite players in Europe, but he has now seemingly dropped a major hint that he is willing to consider offers moving forward.

“I am 28 years old and it could happen that I receive an offer I can’t refuse,” Insigne told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, as noted by Football Italia.

“I’ve proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me.

“It does irritate me to come so close to success and then not win anything.”

Those comments are unlikely to go down too well with the Napoli faithful given what Insigne represents and means to the club, as it does sound as though he is willing to put sentiment aside in pursuit of a better chance of winning trophies and possibly even cashing in with a more lucrative deal elsewhere.