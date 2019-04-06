Jose Mourinho dealt blow as old rival Antonio Conte tipped to beat him to ideal next job

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a second spell at Inter, but it’s claimed that the Italian giants would prefer to appoint Antonio Conte ahead of next season.

Pressure is mounting on Luciano Spalletti, as after seeing the Nerazzurri crash out of both the Champions League and Europa League this season, they must now secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

Currently, they look to be in a strong position to do so, as they sit in third place with eight games remaining, and have a five-point lead over fifth placed Atalanta.

However, it’s suggested that even that might not be enough to keep his job, with Tuttosport reporting that Mourinho has made contact with the Inter hierarchy to express his availability for the post, but Inter are said to have their sights set on appointing Conte instead with a change now expected.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, while Mourinho left Manchester United in December after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The pair had a well-documented spat during their time together in the Premier League, as noted by Sky Sports, with their row often becoming quite personal too.

However, based on the report above, it would seem as though Conte could get the last laugh as it’s suggested that he will now beat Mourinho to the job that the Portuguese tactician is eager to land.

It remains to be seen if that is indeed confirmed this summer, but ultimately after his successful stint at Juventus and having won two major trophies at Chelsea, Conte seemingly would be a sensible appointment while question marks now hang over Mourinho after the way in which his spell at Old Trafford ended.