Man Utd have reportedly ended their interest in Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale, and will focus on a trio of talented English starlets instead.

Both United and Real Madrid are expected to go through important changes this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane eyeing key signings to bolster their respective squads after underwhelming campaigns this year.

However, according to The Daily Star, Bale will not be swapping the Bernabeu for Old Trafford, as it’s suggested that Man Utd have all-but ended their interest in the Welshman in favour of eyeing a trio of signings instead.

Specifically focusing on Bale first though, that would seem like a sensible idea as he will turn 30 this summer and has continued to be dogged by injury problems in recent campaigns.

Solskjaer already has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and others at his disposal, and so he would surely prefer to consider a long-term strategy if he is to bolster his attacking options further.

Bale has continued to struggle to hit top form this season, managing just 14 goals and five assists in 37 outings despite the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer seemingly opening up the role of being their new talisman for him.

While the report from the Star essentially suggests that his £80m transfer fee and significant salary demands have perhaps priced United out of a move, it’s added that they will instead focus their attention on Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice.

All aged between 20 and 18 and all upcoming English talent who have recently broken into Gareth Southgate’s side, it seems like a much more sensible transfer plan from Man Utd to address three key areas with three separate signings rather than use the bulk of their budget on one ageing marquee name.

Rice would bolster a midfield in need of reinforcements, particularly if Ander Herrera leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season as noted by Sky Sports, while Sancho and Hudson-Odoi would add pace, creativity and a goal threat alongside the likes of Rashford and Martial in an exciting group of young attacking options.