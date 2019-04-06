Man Utd must pay €50m+ if they wish to land Brazilian star to bolster Solskjaer’s attack

Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for Juventus forward Douglas Costa, but it will reportedly cost them a hefty fee to prise him away from Turin.

Question marks must surely be raised as to whether or not the Red Devils even need the 28-year-old, given the current options that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in attack.

The Norwegian tactician can call upon Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata currently, but perhaps depending on possible exits, he may well have to dip into the transfer market to add quality and depth.

Whether or not Costa is capable of providing that is another debate, given the Brazilian international has managed to contribute just one goal and two assists in 24 appearances so far this season.

Nevertheless, his pace and movement to stretch defences as well as his creativity and eye for goal are all attributes that arguably make him a decent option to have in the squad.

According to Calciomercato though, if Man Utd want him this summer, as they are specifically mentioned along with Paris Saint-Germain as an interested party in the report, then they will have to splash out a whopping €50m+ to take him to Old Trafford.

Again, that is a lot of money for a player who isn’t seemingly producing the goods in a similar scenario at Juventus this season, and so such a move would surely be much more beneficial to the Turin giants who could use that fee to target their own reinforcements.

Man Utd would arguably be well advised to look elsewhere, and perhaps that valuation may force them to do just that as they are expected to be busy this summer to ensure they build on a possible top-four finish this season.