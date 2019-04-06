Man Utd step up pursuit of £69m-rated midfield ace to bolster key area of Solskjaer’s squad

Man Utd could have a real issue in midfield this summer, and it’s reported that Tanguy Ndombele could emerge as the solution to that problem.

The Red Devils are already light in that department given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera as his senior options along with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

SEE MORE: Who Solskjaer spent Friday keeping tabs on ahead of Man Utd selection headache

As noted by Calciomercato, question marks have been raised over Herrera’s future at Old Trafford ahead of his contract expiring, and so if the Spaniard was to depart, that would leave a major void that must be filled in the United squad to ensure they have enough quality depth to compete on multiple fronts.

According to L’Equipe, as reported by The Sun, Man Utd have made contact with Ndombele’s representatives, although they will face stiff competition for the £69m-rated midfielder, as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all said to be interested in the 22-year-old too.

There is no doubt that the French international has impressed this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in 41 appearances, despite being more of a defensive midfielder.

Nevertheless, he has shown that he can be effective in both facets of the game, and that in turn has seemingly led to the level of interest reportedly being shown in him.

However, if accurate, Man Utd could be trying to get an advantage on their rivals by contacting his agents, and so it remains to be seen if that edges them closer to reaching a deal with the player, although they will of course have to find an agreement with Lyon too.

Given Ndombele hasn’t proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis yet, splashing out £69m to meet Lyon’s demands would arguably be a risk at this stage.

If United are convinced by his quality though, then they may well be well advised to move quickly to try and wrap up a deal for the summer.