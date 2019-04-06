Manchester United ace Diogo Dalot was blocked in his path to United training yesterday morning, by a truck carrying a load of hay.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese ace was stopped in his tracks on the way to United’s Carrington training ground as he was forced to wait behind a truck carrying a massive load of hay.

After the ace’s disappointing performance against Wolves on Tuesday night, he would’ve been raring to get into training and work on his weaknesses – safe to say his day didn’t get off to a great start.

United have a crucial couple of weeks approaching, as well as their Champions League Quarter-final clash against Barcelona – the Red Devils will need to win their upcoming games in the league, if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top four.

Dalot certainly has potential, but it is all about United’s coaching staff working out the best position to play the ace in before they can start tapping into his potential.