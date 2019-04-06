Manchester United have sent quite the contingent to watch Barcelona’s clash vs Atletico Madrid this evening, Solskjaer has been joined by his assistant – Mike Phelan at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils will be welcoming the Catalan giants to Manchester in the first-leg of their Champions League Quarter-final clash on Wednesday night and it looks like United have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the coaching team get the best look at Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side.

United will no doubt be the underdogs to qualify for the Semi-finals, so it will take something special from Ole and his coaching staff to stun Barcelona come Wednesday night.

Solskjaer’s assistant, Mike Phelan shared a picture of the pair in the stands on Twitter:

Not sure who’s at the wheel on this damn iPhone pic.twitter.com/EO1t2aAhAd — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) April 6, 2019

The pair travelled to Barcelona with former player and current coach Michael Carrick as well as another former player in Phil Neville:

En route to F.C. Barcelona with these X Factor contestants. It was a flat cap, sheepskin coat and a pie at half time when I started out ? pic.twitter.com/gcFcYEtxB3 — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) April 6, 2019

United will be looking to bounce back from a loss against Wolves by getting the best of Barcelona, considering United’s heroics against PSG in Paris I wouldn’t be surprised if the Red Devils stun Lionel Messi and Co.