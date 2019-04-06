Chelsea loanee Reece James gave Blues fans something to celebrate today, the ace scored a stunning goal after a wonderful solo run for Wigan vs Bristol City.

James opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw in the 37th minute in truly spectacular fashion, James picked up the ball on the halfway line and immediately used a brilliant turn to get away from his man.

The ace then charged towards goal and fired a whopping effort into the top corner from way out, the goalkeeper didn’t even attempt to dive towards the ball. What a strike.

Check out the goal below:

James has been superb for the Latics this season, the England Under-20s ace has won himself a place in the Championship’s Team of the Season – this is surely enough to warrant him even a rotational role at Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta hasn’t looked very convincing since moving back to right-back after playing at centre-back during Conte’s reign at the Blues.

Pre-season and the early stages of next season are the perfect time to phase James into the Chelsea team.