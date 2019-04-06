Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has equalised for Los Blancos against Eibar with a beautiful, towering header.

In the 59th minute of the clash, Madrid’s young star – Marco Asensio tricked his way past two Eibar defenders with some lovely skill before getting down to the byline and delivering an inviting cross into the box.

Benzema beat Eibar’s defender in the air to head the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL Benzema?????? Realmadrid 1-1 Eibar Please follow : @goalstv3 to enjoy all goals on time ? pic.twitter.com/iJwxXFSZb5 — viagoalstv (@viagoalstv1) April 6, 2019

Madrid and Zidane can’t afford another disappointment, Los Blancos fell to a shock defeat against Valencia last time out and they haven’t quite managed to right the wrongs from that performance so far today.