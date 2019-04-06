Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney was sent off for DC United this evening, the star’s challenge was definitely deserving of a red card.

Rooney was sent off for a vicious sliding tackle on LAFC’s Diego Rossi in the 52nd minute, the challenge seemed extremely reckless – Rossi seemed like he was well away from Rooney and there was no need for the England international to lunge in on the attacker.

Check out Rooney’s sending off below:

Rooney may have angered MLS fans with his challenge, it is quite bad.