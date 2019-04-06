Menu

Video: Wayne Rooney sent off after shocking challenge for DC United

MLS
Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney was sent off for DC United this evening, the star’s challenge was definitely deserving of a red card.

Rooney was sent off for a vicious sliding tackle on LAFC’s Diego Rossi in the 52nd minute, the challenge seemed extremely reckless – Rossi seemed like he was well away from Rooney and there was no need for the England international to lunge in on the attacker.

Check out Rooney’s sending off below:

Rooney may have angered MLS fans with his challenge, it is quite bad.

