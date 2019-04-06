Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had faced an FA charge over an alleged inappropriate gesture, but he has now been cleared by the governing body.

As noted in his tweets below, the Welsh shot-stopper had vehemently denied any wrongdoing over the gesture seen in the image above.

It had been spotted in a photo posted by his teammate Max Meyer on Instagram, where the 32-year-old appeared to have his right arm raised in the air with his left hand over his face which had drawn similarities with the Nazi salute.

As noted in his explanation below, Hennessey insisted that it was not that at all, and it was merely bad timing in terms of the photo snapping him in an unfortunate pose as he tried to get the photo taken quickly.

“This was a genuinely innocent moment, which appeared to be something completely different when captured on camera,” he said following the FA’s decision on Friday, as noted by BBC Sport.

“I want to state for the record that I abhor all forms of racism, fascism, anti-Semitism or discrimination of any kind.”

It’s added in that report that Palace boss Roy Hodgson had backed his goalkeeper throughout the matter and was pleased to be able to draw a line under it now too.

That will undoubtedly be welcomed by Hennessey as well, as he’ll now be able to fully focus on matters on the pitch having had this controversial situation cleared up in his favour.