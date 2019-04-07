Player drops major hint over Neymar transfer situation amid Manchester United links

Former Barcelona star Adriano has given a major clue over Neymar’s transfer situation at Paris Saint-Germain amid links with Manchester United.

The Brazilian duo played together at the Nou Camp for a few seasons earlier in their careers, before Neymar’s somewhat controversial move to PSG in the summer of 2017.

Still, it seems the 27-year-old may have regretted this decision, with his spell at the Parc des Princes perhaps not proving as exciting as it could have been with a real lack of progress in the Champions League.

Don Balon recently linked Neymar as being the subject of a big-money bid from Man Utd, and speculation has generally followed the Brazil international around ever since he left Barca.

Still, speaking about his old team-mate, Adriano hinted that if he were to move anywhere it might well be back to Barcelona, as he thinks he regrets his departure more than most who have left the club.

“I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago,” he told Cadena SER, as translated by Goal.

“Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most.”

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that the Catalan giants might try re-signing their former star, but it would undoubtedly be some story to see him come back, while it would also be undeniably great to watch him alongside the likes of Lionel Messi once again.

This would be a blow for United, however, who could really do with a statement signing like this to help them close the gap on rivals Manchester City and Liverpool next season.