Chelsea consider transfer for 19-year-old with 100% scoring record this season

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund youngster Alexander Isak ahead of the summer.

The Daily Mirror claims the Blues are looking to strengthen up front this summer, and have also been keen on signing Bayern Munich hit-man Robert Lewandowski.

However, they also want a young forward and have had scouts keep an eye on the impressive Isak at loan club Willem II, according to the Mirror.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in 12 games in all competitions this season, looking a real prospect in his time in the Eredivisie.

It remains to be seen if Isak will be available this summer, but he makes sense as a talented player for the future who could fit in well at Chelsea.

The west London giants urgently need to strengthen in attack after the poor form of loan signing Gonzalo Higuain since his January move from Juventus.

The Argentine looks past his best after netting only three goals so far, and he continues the club’s rotten luck with striker signings in recent times.

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have also been poor at Stamford Bridge, but a signing for the future like Isak may be the way to go.