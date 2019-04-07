Menu

“It’s like Emery doesn’t want top 4” – Arsenal boss criticised by some fans for selection vs Everton

Arsenal fans are not too impressed right now as Unai Emery makes a number of slightly confusing changes to his line up to take on Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top four spot this season and urgently need to get one to deliver Champions League football next term.

However, their away form has hurt them and they face a tough trip to Everton this afternoon – a team they have a strong record against, but who always put up a decent fight at Goodison Park.

So it’s not too surprising Arsenal fans aren’t best pleased to see the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey dropped to the bench this afternoon, while Mohamed Elneny is a surprise member of the first XI.

The Egypt international has not played a great deal this season and has generally looked out of his depth at the highest level, so Gooners can’t be blamed for being a bit worried about the race for the top four ahead of this game…

