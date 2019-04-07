“It’s like Emery doesn’t want top 4” – Arsenal boss criticised by some fans for selection vs Everton

Arsenal fans are not too impressed right now as Unai Emery makes a number of slightly confusing changes to his line up to take on Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.
The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top four spot this season and urgently need to get one to deliver Champions League football next term.
However, their away form has hurt them and they face a tough trip to Everton this afternoon – a team they have a strong record against, but who always put up a decent fight at Goodison Park.
So it’s not too surprising Arsenal fans aren’t best pleased to see the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey dropped to the bench this afternoon, while Mohamed Elneny is a surprise member of the first XI.
The Egypt international has not played a great deal this season and has generally looked out of his depth at the highest level, so Gooners can’t be blamed for being a bit worried about the race for the top four ahead of this game…
It's like Emery doesn't want top 4 because what the hell is this? https://t.co/meOSLFATbg
— Huey Freeman (@DeeDolo) April 7, 2019
Auba benched. Boy! Do I hate Emery. https://t.co/KZ0GrzHmfY
— FPL_SkinnyPanda (@justmihir) April 7, 2019
Emery isn’t serious about top 4
— ° (@OzilRole) April 7, 2019
WTF IS THIS LINE UP EMERY!!!!
— Lewi R (@lewi_robson) April 7, 2019
This injury "crisis" with Xhaka and Ramsey is LITERALLY what we got Suarez for yet Elneny still manages to start over him.
— Griffin (@DailyDoseOfFntn) April 7, 2019
Elneny and Guendouzi in the middle ??? https://t.co/uP2ZnxgyAj
— SuburbanGoonerChris (@SuburbanGooner) April 7, 2019
Ramsey to the bench for what? Elneny?? you kidding bro? https://t.co/yXGK0yaekK
— Tez? (@_Motez) April 7, 2019
Just seen the starting 11 wtf elneny why and guendouzi in the middle? Gotta say I’m really not feeling that
— Aubamazette ?? ????????? (@slickrik89) April 7, 2019
Elneny for such a big away game? Ramsey on bench? https://t.co/z0PVSELyJ1
— Munawwar (@GunnerArchitect) April 7, 2019
Ngl yeah Emery’s lineups are always so fucking weird https://t.co/ipFL6ZJjbA
— Nightcrawler (@pIaymaking) April 7, 2019
Unai Emery is mad ? ?
— DEACON AYOMIDE (@AyomideFresh) April 7, 2019