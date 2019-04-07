Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen for the club to seal the transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked several times with the Brazil international recently after his disappointing form in a Barca shirt since his move from Liverpool last season.

And it now seems United are really stepping up their interest, with Don Balon claiming they’ve sent an emissary to try to do a deal for Coutinho for around £77.5million.

While this looks a bit of a gamble, there’s no doubt the 26-year-old was an outstanding performer in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool.

If Coutinho could regain that form at Man Utd he’d make a fine signing for £77.5m, though it remains to be seen if Barca would accept letting him go for that amount so soon after paying so much for him.

It seems clear attacking players like Coutinho are very much a priority for United this summer, which makes sense after Alexis Sanchez’s dire form since he joined from Arsenal last season.

The Daily Star also link MUFC with interest in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, though they are not as proven or experienced as Coutinho, even if they look outstanding young prospects.