Real Madrid confident of sealing €90m transfer of Premier League star, shirt number already requested

Real Madrid are reportedly confident they can seal the summer transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen for around €90million.

According to Diario Gol, Real chief Florentino Perez is aware of Spurs’ €150m asking price for Eriksen, but believes that the player’s contract situation and desire to move to the Bernabeu means they can get that fee down.

The Denmark international would be a fine signing for Madrid or any other top club, and it looks like things are progressing well with regards to a move.

According to Diario Gol, Eriksen has already communicated the shirt number he’d like with Los Blancos – the number 23.

Tottenham will surely be desperate not to lose such an important and influential player, but Eriksen’s contract is currently due to expire at the end of next season.

This puts Spurs in a weaker negotiating position regarding the 27-year-old, and €90m for him might not be the worst outcome of this saga as they could probably do significant strengthening elsewhere in their squad with that kind of money.

That said, with the move to their new stadium and Champions League football not guaranteed for next season, Tottenham don’t want to risk letting their best players go when bringing in replacements could be both expensive and that much harder to do without the offer of playing in Europe’s top club competition.