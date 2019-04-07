Video: Eden Hazard offered to help Callum Hudson-Odoi with his troubles with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea star Eden Hazard jokingly offered to come with Callum Hudson-Odoi to Maurizio Sarri’s office and help him ask for a starting spot in the Premier League.

Maybe it worked, as the 18-year-old England international has since made his first start in a top flight game, coming in the win over Brighton.

Hazard and Hudson-Odoi certainly seem to have good chemistry in the video clip above as they take on the plastic cup challenge and also sit down for an interview.

When asked about knocking on the door of Sarri’s office to demand more playing time, Hudson-Odoi shied away from making too much of a fuss, before Hazard offered to come along with him.

It’s all clearly quite tongue-in-cheek, but one can imagine many Chelsea players really do want to see more of this talented wonderkid playing in the big games.