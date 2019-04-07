Video: Phil Jagielka goal maintains shocking Arsenal record this season

Everton have gone 1-0 up through a surprise source today as Phil Jagielka’s goal has given them a first half lead over Arsenal.

The former England international bundled home from close range after some shocking defending by the Gunners, who are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the league this season.

The last time Arsenal didn’t concede on the road was Arsene Wenger’s final game in charge at Huddersfield on the last day of last season, and it’s really rubbing salt into the wound to concede a goal to Jagielka.

The 36-year-old hasn’t scored for Everton for two years and his strike today also makes him the oldest player to score in the top flight this term.