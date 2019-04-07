Chelsea open talks over beating Liverpool to £70m goal machine transfer to replace Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea have reportedly already initiated contact over a potential transfer move for Robert Lewandowski after Gonzalo Higuain’s slow start at Stamford Bridge.

The Bayern Munich striker is a target for both the Blues and Liverpool as he could become available this summer in something of a squad revamp by Bayern, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lewandowski has long been one of the finest strikers in Europe, and this weekend reached 200 goals in his Bundesliga career, coming in just 284 games.

The Mirror claims the Poland international’s old manager Jurgen Klopp could also be keen on signing him for Liverpool, but at the moment it seems Chelsea have done most to step up their interest.

This follows an underwhelming spell at Chelsea from January loan signing Higuain, who has managed just three goals in eleven appearances for the west London side.

If the Argentine carries on like this, he surely won’t earn himself a permanent move to CFC, with Lewandowski likely to be an upgrade if he is available, though the Mirror report he’d be expensive at around £70million.

The 30-year-old could also undoubtedly do a job for Liverpool, who have seen both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino go a little downhill this season.