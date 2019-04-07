Liverpool had £68M transfer offer for Real Madrid superstar rejected by Los Blancos in January window

Liverpool reportedly had a £68M transfer offer for Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale turned down by the Spanish giants in the winter transfer window.

Bale has had a torrid time at Real this season, with the former Spurs star being dropped on a number of occasions this term due to his inconsistent form.

And it seems like Bale was offered the chance to end his Los Blancos hell in the winter transfer window, one that he wasn’t allowed to take up after Real rejected Liverpool’s offer.

As per Don Balon, Liverpool made an €80M (£68M) offer for the Welsh international in the January window, one that was turned down by Real as club president Florentino Perez thought that the player’s value would rise in the summer should Los Blancos get their hands on some silverware.

Real’s chances of winning a trophy look very, very slim this year following their performances in La Liga, combined with them being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey and Champions League back in February.

Thus, Real’s decision to turn down this offer from Liverpool looks to be a mistake, especially given the winger’s displays since this decision was made.

Since the closing of the January window, Bale has only managed to bag three La Liga goals for Los Blancos, form that sums up just how bad the 29-year-old has been this term.

If Bale’s form continues like this, we think Real will start to regret their decision to turn down Liverpool’s offer in the winter, as we’re sure they won’t be getting any offers of that magnitude in the near future given how Bale’s performed this year…