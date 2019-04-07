Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Napoli and Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne, after the winger admitted he could be tempted into leaving the Italian giants.

As per the Sun, Liverpool have already had a £61M bid for the 28-year-old turned down by Napoli, who rate the player at a whopping £131M.

This news would’ve definitely put a dent into Liverpool’s hopes of signing the star, however following recent words from the player, it seems like the Reds have been handed a fresh boost in their pursuit of the winger.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting and translating an article from Corriere Dello Sport, when speaking about his future, Insigne’s noted that “I am 28 years old [this year] and it could happen that I receive an offer I can’t refuse”.

These words will be music to Liverpool’s ears, as it seems like Insigne is stating that it’d be possible for a team to tempt him into leaving Napoli should they offer him a good enough deal.

Liverpool could definitely do with a player like Insigne in their squad despite already having one of the best and most lethal attacks in all of Europe.

The Reds don’t really have another other world class options in attack after Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and signing Insigne could be the move the Reds need to win numerous pieces of silverware in the near future.