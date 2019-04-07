Man City provide injury update that looks like bad news for Liverpool and Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted star striker Sergio Aguero could be close to a return to action as he’s looking much better after his recent injury.

The Argentine hot-shot is just the kind of player City will want back fit and firing as soon as possible as we get into the business end of the season.

Aguero is “much much better” but will only train for first time tomorrow. After that, Guardiola says, they’ll decide whether he can face Spurs or Palace — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 6, 2019

And, according to Sam Lee, it looks like Aguero could soon be back for upcoming games against Tottenham in the Champions League and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, though no precise return date has been given.

Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a win at Southampton on Friday night and will hope City slip up again in the final few games of the campaign as they chase their first title in 29 years.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are up next for City in the Champions League quarter-final and will fancy their chances over a two-legged knockout tie, provided they can get any little boost possible, such as the absence of a world class performer like Aguero.

These upcoming games will be a big test of Pep Guardiola’s side’s quadruple credentials, with last season’s reigning champions already winning the Carabao Cup this season and reaching the FA Cup final, though things could still go either way in the two bigger competitions they’re chasing.