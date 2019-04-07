Solskjaer considers gamble on forgotten Man United star amid mini-crisis in defence

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly watched forgotten defender Marcos Rojo in action for the club’s Under-23s as he faces something of a selection crisis in defence.

The Red Devils take on West Ham next weekend in the Premier League, but will do so without options at left-back as both Ashley Young and Luke Shaw will be suspended for that game.

Rojo can play in that position despite normally being a centre-back, and it seems he could get the chance of a return to the first-team despite long being out of favour at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer watched the Argentine in action for the Man Utd U23s, though he apparently didn’t put in the most convincing display.

Still, United may not have too many other options at this stage, unless Solskjaer tries out a new formation that doesn’t necessarily depend on a natural left-back being used.

Despite the Norwegian’s success in his time in charge of MUFC, situations like this are reminders of the urgent need for the team to be strengthened in the summer transfer market.