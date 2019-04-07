Manchester United star a transfer target for Antonio Conte as he nears potential new job

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly a transfer target for former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as he is linked with the Inter Milan job.

The Belgium international isn’t having the most consistent season at Old Trafford, with impressive young forward Marcus Rashford now often ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely mean a departure for Lukaku this summer, but speculation is hotting up over his future as we near the end of the season.

The latest on the 25-year-old comes from the Telegraph, who state Conte is in the running to take over at Inter and would be keen on trying again for the player he almost signed when he was in charge at Chelsea.

The report also fuels the speculation by quoting Lukaku’s agent as saying his client is always on the lookout for new challenges.

“The future is really very open but, at the moment, we don’t discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment,” his representative Federico Pastorello said, as quoted by the Telegraph.

“He’s someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.”

It hasn’t really worked out for the former Everton man at United, so it makes sense that he may now be thinking about moving on, with Serie A seeming like a good league to fit his playing style.