Pogba and De Gea among seven big names who want transfers away from Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly facing a mini-crisis this summer as seven of their big-name first-team players want transfers away.

While one would expect there to be something of a clear-out of squad players at Old Trafford, it’s slightly worrying how many of their key men look to be pushing for an exit.

Most alarmingly for new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the fact that both Paul Pogba and David de Gea are looking to leave, according to the Times, as they attract interest from elite clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The report also lists Ander Herrera as looking set for a move to PSG on a free transfer, while Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Eric Bailly also face uncertain futures.

Sanchez is perhaps a player who makes sense as one who should leave and who won’t be too badly missed, though some will no doubt be disappointed that United could not get more out of the Chile international following his exciting move from Arsenal last season.

Lukaku has also been less of a regular starter since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, but has still shown his worth in this squad, coming in and performing superbly whenever called upon, most notably in that 3-1 win away to PSG in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Bailly and Mata are not the best in the world but are proven, reliable performers with experience who could be missed if they do end up quitting.

It could be a very challenging first summer for Solskjaer at Old Trafford.