Mourinho ready to spoil Man United and Chelsea’s summers with £185m double transfer at next club

Jose Mourinho could hurt his old clubs in the transfer market this summer as he is linked with some big signings if he becomes Paris Saint-Germain manager.

With Thomas Tuchel failing to help PSG make progress in the Champions League with an exit to Manchester United this season, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he’ll be replaced at the ambitious French club.

Don Balon claim Mourinho could be on his way to replace Tuchel, and they link the Portuguese tactician with some ambitious transfer targets such as Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Other names such as Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba are also mentioned, but it’s those two that could cause a stir among Mourinho’s old clubs Man Utd and Chelsea.

Losing Kante to PSG would obviously be a huge blow for Chelsea, with Diario Gol also recently linking him with being keen on a potential £85million move to Real Madrid.

The France international seems an ideal Mourinho player and has shown in his career that he can take clubs up a level, having most memorably played a big role in Leicester City’s shock 2015/16 Premier League title win, whilst also picking up the title at Stamford Bridge the following year.

Varane, meanwhile, was recently linked as a £100m Manchester United transfer target by the Independent, and one imagines Mourinho would love to get one over the club that sacked him in December.

The 56-year-old gave Varane his breakthrough at Real Madrid when he was manager there, and he’d make a fine signing for United or PSG if he leaves the Bernabeu this summer.

MUFC in particular look in urgent need of a player of Varane’s calibre to replace players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who just aren’t really top four material.