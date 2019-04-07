A bizarre story about one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-match routines has surfaced which will amuse fans, the superstar once did this while naked in front of a mirror.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has forged himself a reputation as a relentless hard worker, many will wonder what the star does in order to motivate himself into delivering game-winning performances so often.

It’s well documented that the former Real Madrid forward looks at this reflection in the mirror, prior to every match in order to psych himself up:

Ronaldo’s gameday routine is EXACTLY what you expected pic.twitter.com/yjrVnPwHKG — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 25, 2018

This routine is very much serious and it has been corroborated by the star’s former teammates in the past, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney revealed in an interview with Goal that Ronaldo cannot walk past a mirror without stopping to admire his reflection.

Former England international Peter Crouch also revealed how the forward took his admiration for himself one step further on a certain occasion, this hilarious story was shared with Crouch by United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Crouch wrote in a column for the Daily Mail that Ronaldo once did this in order to prove to his teammates that he was better than rival Lionel Messi:

“Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, ‘Wow. I’m so beautiful!’

“The other United players would try to wind him up. ‘Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you.’

“And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. ‘Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this…”

It’s truly astonishing to realise that this so called rivalry between the pair had Ronaldo going to these lengths.