Hijack attempt: Chelsea approach £80m star to tell him to snub Man United transfer for Blues switch

Chelsea are reportedly attempting to hijack Tanguy Ndombele’s potential transfer to Manchester United with an approach of their own.

According to L’Equipe, with translation and additional information from the Metro, Chelsea have told the £80million-rated Lyon midfielder to spend one more year with the club before moving to Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford.

Ndombele looks a huge talent who could play for almost any top club on the planet, and the report suggests he has his doubts over joining Man Utd at this time.

This could be good news for Chelsea if they can persuade him that moving to west London would be a better move for him to fulfil his ambitions, though that’s perhaps a bit of a tough ask right now.

The Blues are having another poor season and look like missing out on Champions League football once again after some poor performances and results under Maurizio Sarri.

Ndombele would clearly be a fine signing for CFC to help them rebuild, but it remains to be seen if he’d pick them over what is likely to be a long list of other big names.

It would also be a shame for United to miss out on the France international, who seems an ideal potential partner for Paul Pogba in midfield after a lack of form from the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred this season, while Ander Herrera is nearing the end of his contract with the club.