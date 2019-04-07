Menu

(Photo) – Burger King send Liverpool fans into overdrive with James Milner appreciation tweet

Fast food giants Burger King sent Liverpool fans into meltdown when they replied to a Burger King lover’s tweet with a bizarre bit of praise for the Reds midfielder.

Burger King receive spades of praise from their Whopper loving fans and when Twitter user @abbie_muirhead took to the social media platform to reveal that Burger King was ‘underrated’ – the fast food restaurant responded in bizarre fashion by replying with “so is James Milner”.

Burger King will no doubt become more popular with Liverpool fans after this.

Check out the hilarious tweet below:

Check out some reaction to the post below:

It’s very nice to see that Milner is finally getting the praise he deserves, although we have to admit we never thought it would come from Burger King.

