Fast food giants Burger King sent Liverpool fans into meltdown when they replied to a Burger King lover’s tweet with a bizarre bit of praise for the Reds midfielder.

Burger King receive spades of praise from their Whopper loving fans and when Twitter user @abbie_muirhead took to the social media platform to reveal that Burger King was ‘underrated’ – the fast food restaurant responded in bizarre fashion by replying with “so is James Milner”.

Burger King will no doubt become more popular with Liverpool fans after this.

Check out the hilarious tweet below:

So is James Milner.https://t.co/I0LlRP1CJ0 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) April 7, 2019

Check out some reaction to the post below:

Converted.. always preferred Whoppers — KEV (@kevosullivan07) April 7, 2019

Burger king > McDonalds always thought this — Steven ?? (@StevenLfc222) April 7, 2019

I see you’re a man of taste — Virgil Van Dijk (@VanDijkffs) April 7, 2019

we’ve conquered all of fast food — kelly (@jbrwndt) April 7, 2019

What a whopper of a tweet! — Mitchell Torres (@mltor) April 7, 2019

Burger King confirmed as my takeaway of choice from now on — apprentice zookeeper (@Im_Called_James) April 7, 2019

It’s very nice to see that Milner is finally getting the praise he deserves, although we have to admit we never thought it would come from Burger King.