Everton’s Lucas Digne brutally blasted Arsenal and their fans after his side’s shock win today, the ace wasn’t happy with the backlash he received for his throw-in that led to Jagielka’s goal.

The Toffees took the lead in the 10th minute of the clash, when veteran defender Phil Jagielka tapped the ball into the back of the net after a throw-in from Digne.

Immediately after the goal, pictures started doing the rounds on social media that showed that Digne’s foot was over the line – with Arsenal fans believing that the goal should have been ruled out.

One Twitter user then revealed that part of Digne’s foot was on the line – thereby making it perfectly legal, Digne retweeted this tweet and also added his own savage reply to Arsenal fans that wrongfully wanted his goal disallowed.

Check out Digne’s tweet below:

When you loose and you have nothing to say ??? — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) April 7, 2019

The former Barcelona ace was sensational for the Toffees today, overall his side’s performance was very impressive.

Everton have now won three games in a row, Marco Silva’s side look like they’re picking up some momentum in the run-in to the end of the season.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four have taken a hit after their shock defeat today, the Gunners squandered their chance to move three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Emery’s side have left the door wide open for the Blues to snatch a top four spot.