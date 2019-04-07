Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich and Spain international Thiago Alcantara, after the player was turned down by former club Barcelona.

As per Don Balon, Thiago has sent his agent to Spain to offer his services to Real Madrid, as well as fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane liking of the idea of signing Thiag for Los Blancos.

This comes after the player was offered to Barcelona during the winter window as per Don Balon, with the Blaugrana turning down the chance to bring the Spaniard back to the club in favour of signing Frenkie De Jong from Ajax.

If Real had any sense about them, they’d take up the chance to sign Thiago immediately to avoid losing out on his signature to rivals Atletico.

Thiago proved during his time with Barcelona that he has what it takes to compete against the very best that La Liga has to offer.

During his stint at the Nou Camp, Thiago helped the club win a number of trophies, including two La Liga titles and a Champions League title in 2011.

Real’s three main midfielders, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, have performed well below-par this year, and Thiago’s arrival is one that the club could definitely do with in order to bolster their options in the centre of the park.

Should Real take up this opportunity to sign Thiago from Bayern? Let us know your thoughts down below.