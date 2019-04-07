Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention away from signing Manchester United star David De Gea and they will now pursue Chelsea stopper Kepa.

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid are willing to offer Chelsea £50m for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s understood that Los Blancos have given up on signing David De Gea from Manchester United because of the star’s £400,000-a-week wage demands, as well as United’s £100m valuation of the stopper.

Zinedine Zidane will be keen to get a new man in between the sticks at Madrid as Thibaut Courtois – who arrived from the Blues this summer – has failed to show his worth as a long-term No.1 for Madrid.

Chelsea will no doubt be reluctant to sell Kepa for £50m considering they signed the 24-year-old for a whopping £71.6m, as per The Guardian, this summer.

Kepa’s only major blip this season was his public falling out with Maurizio Sarri, the Spaniard has shown his safe hands and his massive potential this season. The ace has managed to keep 20 clean sheets across all competitions.

It wouldn’t be a sound business move for Chelsea to sell such a major talent for less than what they parted with when they signed the star from Athletic Bibao.

Chelsea will need to pour cold water on the rumours immediately, as they won’t want Kepa to start thinking about a return to his homeland, with a transfer ban looming over them – the last thing they need is their stars eyeing the exit door.