Mixed news for Man Utd: Barcelona line up £86m transfer of one MUFC target to replace another

Manchester United look to have received some mixed transfer news as Barcelona are linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to replace Philippe Coutinho.

Both players have been linked with Man Utd in recent times as the Red Devils perhaps unsurprisingly target a top class attacking player to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez next season.

The Daily Star are the latest source to link MUFC with Dortmund starlet Sancho, who could surely be lured back to the Premier League after making his breakthrough in the Bundesliga in the last couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, Coutinho has also long been linked with the Red Devils, with a recent Don Balon report claiming they’ve even sent an emissary to try to get a deal done.

And now, this Don Balon piece claims Barca seem to be planning for life without the Brazil international by targeting Sancho to replace him.

So, while United face missing out on the talented young England international, it could mean a chance to sign Coutinho as he will surely become available.

In truth, most fans at Old Trafford would probably prefer Sancho over the Barcelona flop right now, but either would surely be a big improvement on Sanchez.

While Coutinho hasn’t been at his best in La Liga, he’s a proven world class performer at Premier League level after shining at Liverpool between 2013 and 2018.