Club devise plan to beat Man United & Liverpool to £50m star for just £500k transfer fee

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon could be the next young English talent on his way to the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund are the latest club linked with a transfer.

Bleacher Report recently linked the talented 18-year-old with both Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the summer, but it may be that he’ll be on his way to Germany instead.

Having enjoyed success with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester City a couple of years ago, it’s not too surprising Dortmund want to try a similar approach with another of this country’s rising stars.

According to the Sun, BVB plan to try and land Sessegnon next season in a pre-contract deal in January 2020, when he can leave for a compensation fee of just £500,000.

This is much less than Fulham’s reported £50m asking price as noted by the Sun, as well as in another recent report from the Mirror.

If Dortmund can pull this off it would be absolutely superb business by a club showing themselves to be shrewd operators in the transfer market.

The Bundesliga giants would no doubt be a tempting destination for Sessegnon despite rumoured Premier League interest, with Sancho and others showing that a move abroad can be ideal for English youngsters to get more playing time and develop early on in their careers.