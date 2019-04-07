“Should be sold in the summer” – these Arsenal fans turn on Gunners star following below-par display in 1-0 loss vs Everton

Arsenal suffered a poor 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon, as the Gunners were dealt a blow in their attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners were handed yet another away defeat this term thanks to a first half goal form Phil Jaglieka, as the north London side lost the game in hand they had on their rivals in the race for the top four.

A number of Arsenal stars didn’t exactly play at their best on Sunday afternoon, as they suffered their 10th league defeat of the campaign.

One of these stars was midfielder Mesut Ozil, who put in a well below-par performance for Unai Emery’s side at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The German international had little-to-no effect on the match in general, something that eventually lead to Emery subbing him off for fellow midfielder Alex Iwobi around 15 minutes from time.

This performance from the former Real Madrid man lead to a whole host of Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to call for the club to sell the Germany star in the summer.

Ozil has proven to be an important player for the Gunners over the years, and we think they’d be making a mistake if they were to sell him at the end of the season, a scenario a number of the club’s fans want to see happen if these tweets are anything to go off.

Ozil should be sold in the summer — Ajama (@StanleyAjama) April 7, 2019

Really do hate Ozil's attitude to being sub off then hes been dog shit. Love him to be sold in the summer. #AFC — Ben Wild (@Ben_Wild89) April 7, 2019

Really struggle to see the influence Ozil has on games anymore, just a by stander, has to be sold in the summer #EVEARS — Jarrett Davies (@jarrettdavies) April 7, 2019

As well as ozil. He needs to be sold. He's just a passenger. — Tommy (@Hardeholuwa5000) April 7, 2019

Ozil should be the first player on the list of players that should be sold in the summer — Ajama (@StanleyAjama) April 7, 2019

Wouldn’t mind if we sold Ozil, Mkhi, Auba, Mustafi, Kolasinac in the summer. — Aman Khurana (@Aman6394) April 7, 2019

Leno, Ramsey, Sokratis and Iwobi the only ones to even try to play. Ozil should be sold/given away. — Az (@Hajieme_Saito) April 7, 2019

Ozil offered nothing, was lethargic and needs to sold in the summer — fretcoq (@JekCynical) April 7, 2019

That game has shown why mkhi and ozil will be sold in the summer…… — The Don of Arsenal (@RosickyJr) April 7, 2019