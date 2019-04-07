Menu

Video: “He can wear it out now he’s a loser” – Watford’s Troy Deeney on Jimenez’s mask celebration

Watford FC Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Watford captain Troy Deeney blasted Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for his decision to celebrate his goal in today’s FA Cup Semi-Final by wearing a mask.

Watford completed a miraculous comeback against Wolves earlier today thanks to a spectacular double from super sub Gerard Deulofeu and a late penalty from skipper Deeney.

Deeney had the weight of Watford’s entire club on his shoulders when he stepped up to take a penalty during injury-time, the Birmingham born striker continued his excellent form from the spot and netted a last-gasp equaliser for the Hornets to send the tie into extra time.

Deeney was questioned about Raul Jimenez’s decision to celebrate by putting on a mask, the Mexican star made it 2-0 to Wolves in the 62nd minute of the tie.

Check out Deeney’s take on Jimenez’s celebration below, fair to say he wasn’t too happy:

Fortunately for Jimenez, both sets of players and especially the referees – Deeney didn’t notice Jimenez’s antics during the match and only realised after the game.

Deeney certainly would have had a ‘few words’ with Jimenez if he noticed his celebration after the goal.

Watford have the mammoth task of facing Manchester City in the final of the competition.

