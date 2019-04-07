PSG attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has shocked fans across the world with what can only be described as the worst miss of all time. How did the ex-Stoke ace manage this?

In the 27th minute of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg, midfielder Christopher Nkunku – who was being used in a central attacking role, attempted to chip the goalkeeper and his effort was tipped towards the goal-line – leaving Choupo-Moting with the simple task of tapping the ball over the line or simply allowing it to roll into the back of the net.

Choupo-Moting clearly decided that he wanted to snatch Nkunku of a potential goal, but rather than stroke the ball over the line the former Stoke star stopped the ball dead on the goal-line, the ball then spilled back out and PSG’s chance to score was wasted.

Check out the horrific miss below:

Is this the worst miss of all time? ? Eyebrows were raised when PSG signed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from relegated Stoke City… But this is something else ? pic.twitter.com/zSudeXAl1b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2019

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will be racking his brains to think of what he can say to the star after such a horrible miss.