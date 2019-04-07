Video: Troy Deeney scores dramatic equaliser from the spot after superb Gerard Deulofeu goal in Wolves vs Watford

Troy Deeney scored a dramatic equaliser from the spot for Watford in their FA Cup semi final clash against Wolves at Wembley.

Having found themselves 2-0 up thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty, Wolves were pegged back following a fantastic strike from Gerard Deulofeu.

The Hornets then drew the scores level from the spot, as Deeney converted from 12 yards with one of the last kicks of the game to send the tie into extra time.

Absolute scenes at Wembley this evening! Who will go on to win the match from here? Only time will tell…