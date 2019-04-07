Zinedine Zidane prevents Real Madrid from sealing quality €45M midfield transfer despite club being in advanced talks to sign star

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival at Real Madrid has reportedly prevented them from sealing a transfer for Germany and PSG midfielder Julian Draxler.

Zidane was reappointed as Los Blancos manager last month, replacing Santiago Solari in the process, however it seems like the Frenchman’s arrival in the Spanish capital wasn’t entirely a positive thing.

According to Don Balon, Real were in advanced talks to sign Draxler in a €45M move, however this proposed transfer was called off after Zidane was brought in, as the Frenchman believed that Real already possessed midfielders who were better than the PSG star.

This move seems like an unwise one for Real to make, as given the forms of stars like Toni Kroos and Casemiro this year, combined with the fact that Luka Modric is now 33, the Spanish giants could’ve really used a player like Draxler in their side.

The German international has proven to be a solid signing for PSG since joining the club from Wolfsburg back in January 2017, with the midfielder scoring 20 and assisting 23 in 108 appearances since then.

Draxler’s versatility, combined with his playmaking ability, would’ve made him a perfect player for Real Madrid, however following this news, it doesn’t seem like the German will be sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as Zidane remains at the helm.