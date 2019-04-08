Maurizio Sarri provides hugely worrying Eden Hazard transfer update after masterclass for Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made a hugely worrying claim about the future of Eden Hazard, suggesting the club are fighting a losing battle to prevent him sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.
Speaking after today’s win over West Ham, in which Hazard scored a world class solo goal as part of a match-winning brace, Sarri more or less admitted Chelsea may be forced to let their star player go this summer.
Speculation surrounding the Belgium international has been going on for some time now, with a combination of worrying reports emerging in the last couple of days.
The Sun claim Real Madrid are prepared to pay £100million to sign Hazard this summer, which the Telegraph claim is Chelsea’s asking price for the 28-year-old.
Sarri admits it’s looking difficult to persuade Hazard to stay, and also added to the negativity by suggesting there probably isn’t a player out there who can replace the former Lille star.
Here are the Italian tactician’s quotes from Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter:
Sarri on Hazard possibly leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid: "The club doesn't want to sell him but we must all respect his decision I think. He is in the last year of his contract and if he has another decision then we have to respect it. We tried but it is not easy." #CFC #RMCF
Sarri on Hazard joining Madrid: "I don't know, I am not the club, I can't do anything to answer. I can't answer. [Can we lose him?] From the technical point of view, no not at the moment. There is no other Hazard because the level is so high. I hope Hazard can stay." #CFC #CHEWHU
It could be a very long summer, Chelsea fans…