Chelsea star told West Ham game is “last chance to prove himself” by these impatient Blues fans

Chelsea fans are hoping tonight can be the night they finally see the best of Gonzalo Higuain as he starts for the Blues against West Ham.

The Argentina international joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January, arriving as a big name and with the expectation of being a much-needed upgrade on Alvaro Morata up front.

However, it hasn’t quite worked out that way, with Higuain managing just three goals in eleven games since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

It could be a good opportunity for the 31-year-old tonight as he lines up alongside Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi in an attacking XI from manager Maurizio Sarri.

Still, Chelsea fans are making it clear that Higuain needs to perform now as they’re clearly running out of patience with their January signing.

Sarri will no doubt be thinking similar as Chelsea really need to see something from Higuain soon if they are to make his loan permanent.

Can he live up to these expectations…?

