“They are wrong” – Chelsea star Eden Hazard responds to “He’s off to Real Madrid” chants from West Ham fans

Chelsea star Eden Hazard gave an interesting response when asked after today’s game about some chants from West Ham fans.

The Belgium international scored two superb goals for Chelsea in their 2-0 win over the Hammers at Stamford Bridge, but it seems even that wasn’t enough to entirely distract from the transfer rumours following him around at the moment.

Hazard will be out of contract with Chelsea at the end of next season, and it’s little surprise that that seems to have caught the attention of Real Madrid.

The Sun claim the Spanish giants are ready to pay £100million for the 28-year-old this summer, which is how much CFC would demand to let him go, according to the Telegraph.

However, when asked about West Ham fans taunting him with “He’s off to Real Madrid” chants this evening, the player gave an interesting response.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Mirror: “Nah. They are wrong. Now I am just focused with Chelsea till the end of the season.

“I just want to finish in the top four, [win the] Europa League.

“We still have a lot to do, then we will see.”

One imagines we can’t exactly take this as Hazard giving fans his word that he’s staying, but instead of saying they were ‘wrong’, it would surely have been easy enough to not comment or move the conversation on to something else.

Chelsea fans will hope this transfer saga may not be entirely settled just yet.