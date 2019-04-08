Chelsea consider transfer swoop for £43million striker

Chelsea are reportedly considering a somewhat surprise transfer swoop for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata to solve their problems up front.

The 28-year-old has had a prolific season in Serie A and could perhaps be worthy of a big move despite not quite looking cut out for a major European club for most of his career up until now.

Zapata has 20 goals in 30 Italian top flight matches this season, and 25 in 39 games in all competitions overall, and could certainly be an upgrade on Chelsea’s various misfiring strikers at the moment.

Tuttomercatoweb claim Atalanta should sign the Colombia international permanently from Sampdoria this summer, and could then sell him for a profit at around £43million.

That’s a decent price that CFC should be able to afford, and it could prove good business as the club surely need to replace the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Higuain is at Chelsea on loan from Juventus but one imagines they’ll be reluctant to make his move permanent after a lack of impact so far at Stamford Bridge.