€50m La Liga ace breaks silence on future amid transfer links to Man United & Arsenal

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Thomas Partey would rather remain at Atletico Madrid than seal a summer transfer.

According to Metro Sport, both Premier League clubs hold a firm interest in the 25-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Ghanaian midfielder has featured in 36 matches for Atletico across all competitions this term, fully establishing himself as a vital cog in Diego Simeone’s set up.

Partey is reportedly on United and Arsenal’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window and Manchester City are also lurking, but it now appears unlikely that he will be leaving La Liga anytime soon.

The €50 million release clause in his current contract (fee confirmed by Metro Sport), which is due to run until 2023, is not the only stumbling block to a potential deal, now that the Atleti ace has broken his silence on his future plans.

Metro Sport reports that Parety spoke to Cadena Cope over the weekend and admitted he has no plans to ditch Atletico this year, as he stated: “I’ve grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here.

“I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.”

This latest news will surely come as a blow to both supporters and officials at Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium, with both clubs on the lookout for holding midfielders.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a summer of significant change under new permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Gunners boss Unai Emery will also be aiming to strengthen ahead of a possible return to the Champions League.

Partey certainly has the quality and experience to add a new dimension to either squad, however, it now seems he will remain loyal to Atletico for at least one more year and hone his craft further in the Spanish top flight.