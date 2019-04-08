Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos furious with one element of Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly furious at the fact that Eden Hazard’s transfer to the club from Chelsea has seen him land bigger wages than himself.

The Spain international has been a long-serving and legendary figure at the Bernabeu, and Don Balon claim he cannot understand why a newcomer like Hazard would instantly be on more money.

It remains to be seen how this will affect the Madrid dressing room, but it’s not an ideal start for Hazard as he looks ever closer to completing his transfer to Los Blancos.

Odds have been significantly cut on the Belgium international making Real his next club, following a couple of interesting reports doing the rounds.

The Sun have claimed Real are ready to pay £100m to sign Hazard, which the Telegraph have claimed is Chelsea’s asking price for the 28-year-old.

Don Balon’s report on the player’s contract suggests things are at a very advanced stage, and it’s a major blow for CFC to lose an important player to Madrid for the second year in a row, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making the same move last summer.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Ramos and others welcome Hazard into the dressing room after this revelation from Don Balon.