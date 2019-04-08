Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer odds now at record low following development at Chelsea

Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer odds are now at a record low with Ladbrokes following latest news on the Chelsea forward.

The Belgium international’s future has been up in the air for some time now as he’s yet to extend his contract that expires at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, it may be that things are moving along with Madrid, as the Sun report the Spanish giants are prepared to pay £100million for Hazard.

According to the Telegraph, this is the fee Chelsea are asking for for Hazard, so it could be that they will pay up and convince the Blues to finally let him go.

Ladbrokes now say they have the 28-year-old’s odds of Madrid being his next club at a record low of 1/5, which could be a decent sign that they fully expect this one to go through this summer.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though Chelsea will lose their main man this summer with Zinedine Zidane seemingly preparing a mega-money move.”

This is undoubtedly a blow for Chelsea, though £100m for a player in the final year of his contract is pretty good, while Christian Pulisic is set to join CFC this summer after being initially signed from Borussia Dortmund in January and loaned back to the Bundesliga club.

The USA international is no Hazard, but is an exciting young talent who plays a similar role and who could end up reaching similar heights in the future.