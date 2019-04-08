Video: Eden Hazard scores maybe the best goal of his career with solo stunner for Chelsea vs West Ham

Eden Hazard has just scored a truly memorable goal for Chelsea to make it 1-0 against West Ham in tonight’s Premier League clash.

The Belgium international waltzed past about four Hammers defenders for this strike, surely making it one of the finest of his career.

We all know Hazard is capable of magic like this, but this is arguably better even than his similar solo goal away to Liverpool earlier in the season.

Just watch and enjoy – Hazard may not be in the Premier League for much longer and we should enjoy his talent while we have him.