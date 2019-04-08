Video: Ex-Chelsea star warns Hazard about Real Madrid transfer and tells Blues how to keep him

Former Chelsea defender Robert Huth has sent a strong message to his old club and to Eden Hazard about a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Speaking in the video below, Huth explains that he feels Hazard should be given a blank cheque to decide his new contract at Stamford Bridge, as the club simply cannot afford to lose him.

"Real Madrid look like they're declining. Why would Hazard want to go there?"@Robert_Huth doesn't think #RMCF are a particularly attractive proposition for the Belgian midfielder. Reaction ???https://t.co/yRoy2Cov6e #CHEWHU #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/IvCBYUk57A — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) April 8, 2019

Huth also feels the Belgium international should think twice about accepting an offer from Real anyway, as he feels they’re at the end of their cycle after the dominance they enjoyed in the Cristiano Ronaldo era.

While this is a slightly questionable claim from the ex-Blue, the former defender insists Hazard could have as good a chance of success if he stays at CFC than if he leaves for Madrid.