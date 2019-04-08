Real Madrid want to pair potential future Ballon d’Or winner with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in stunning double transfer

Real Madrid reportedly want to join the running for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer, who could join as well as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

This is the latest on Madrid’s transfer plans from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Real see the highly-rated Sancho as a future Ballon d’Or winner after his remarkable rise in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old England international has been a huge success story in Germany, having gambled on a move abroad a couple of years ago while he was still a Manchester City player.

Sancho is now attracting plenty of big interest after making remarkable progress with Dortmund, with Don Balon noting that Barcelona could also be in the running for his signature this summer.

The teenager has also been linked several times with Manchester United, most recently by the Daily Star, so Real could have plenty of competition for this signing.

Still, if the Spanish giants can pull off bringing in both Sancho and Hazard in one summer, they will undoubtedly be a force again next season and for the next few years to come.