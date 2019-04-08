Video: Chelsea star N’Golo Kante ruins Declan Rice with filthy nutmeg

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante showed he’s got skills as well as fight in the middle of the park with a sublime nutmeg on West Ham’s Declan Rice.

The Blues ace has had to play further forward than he’s used to since Maurizio Sarri took over at Stamford Bridge, but it looks like he might be adapting to his new role.

Watch the clip above as Kante cheekily pokes the ball though Rice’s legs, making a fool of one of the finest young players in the Premier League.

It remains 1-0 to Chelsea against West Ham, but some of their football tonight suggests another could be on the way.